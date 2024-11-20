Leadership, Career Management

Advisory boards: When and how to build them with Zero Networks’ Benny Lakunishok

Benny Lakunishok, CEO of Zero Networks, shares his experiences and insights as a founder in the cybersecurity space.

He discusses the unpredictable challenges of founding a startup, the importance of hiring the right people, and the harsh realities of the entrepreneurial journey. Benny emphasizes the need for adaptability in leadership roles and the significance of building a strong advisory board as the company grows. He also reflects on the evolving cybersecurity landscape and how his company fits into that ecosystem.

