Lessons from a first-time CEO with BlueFlag Security’s Raj Mallenpati

Raj Mallempati, CEO of BlueFlag Security, has found real joy in creating a new category. But it has not all been easy.

Hiring the initial team was a big obstacle, working long hours does occur, and he is always thinking about the business. The most important thing he has done so far is to invest in customer success early and often, gaining trust before talking business. Design partners and advisors have been a great help.

Ultimately, Raj says that it is a crawl, walk, run approach to becoming a founder: focus on solving the problem, and the money will come.