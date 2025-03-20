Cybersecurity job market faces disruptions: Hiring declines in key roles amid automation and outsourcing

The cybersecurity job market in the United States is undergoing a transformation, as detailed in the 2025 U.S. Cybersecurity Job Posting Data Report
by CyberSN
. Covering job postings from 2022 to 2024
, the report presents key trends that indicate both growth and contraction in various cybersecurity domains.
Governance and compliance roles on the rise
One of the most notable findings is the 40% increase
in job postings for Cybersecurity/Privacy Attorneys
from 2023 to 2024. This surge highlights the growing importance of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC)
as regulatory pressures mount. With SEC breach reporting requirements and expanded FTC enforcement actions
, organizations are prioritizing legal and compliance expertise.
GRC roles have consistently been among the top four job categories over the past three years
, reflecting the shift toward security policies and risk management. Other high-growth positions include Red Teamers (29% increase) and Cybersecurity Sales Engineers (26% increase)
, signaling a growing demand for offensive security testing and security product commercialization.
Declining demand for security engineers and cloud security experts
Despite historically strong demand, Security Engineer, Security Analyst, and DevSecOps
job postings have declined steadily over the past three years. The report attributes this drop to AI-driven security automation and an increased reliance on managed security services
, reducing the need for large in-house security teams.
Additionally, Cloud Security Engineer
positions have fallen by 43% since 2022
, suggesting that organizations are streamlining cloud security operations and integrating them into broader IT teams rather than hiring dedicated specialists.
Outsourcing and automation reshape cybersecurity hiring
With the decline in traditional technical roles
, cybersecurity hiring is shifting toward policy, governance, and strategic leadership
. The CyberSN report highlights concerns about talent retention and workforce gaps
, particularly as organizations turn to outsourcing and AI-driven security solutions
.
Companies are re-evaluating their internal security operations
, focusing on developing in-house talent while relying more on external security services
. This trend reflects an industry-wide effort to balance cost-cutting with maintaining operational resilience
.
What’s next for cybersecurity professionals?
The 2025 cybersecurity job market presents a mixed outlook
—while certain roles see rapid growth, others face sharp declines. Organizations are adapting to regulatory shifts, emerging technologies, and evolving threats
, which is reshaping hiring priorities.
For cybersecurity professionals, the key to staying relevant is upskilling in governance, compliance, and automation-driven security operations
. As traditional security roles decline, expertise in policy, risk management, and AI-enhanced security solutions
will become increasingly valuable.
As the report warns, “Our protectors need protection.”
Ensuring a strong, well-equipped cybersecurity workforce will be critical for defending against the next generation of cyber threats.