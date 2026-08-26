Boston Scientific operations disrupted by ongoing cyberattack

Based on information from The Register, medical device maker Boston Scientific has experienced a significant disruption to its global operations due to an ongoing cyberattack that began on Tuesday. The company disclosed the incident in an SEC filing, stating that the cybersecurity event has affected its IT systems and led to a worldwide operational halt.

The cyberattack on Boston Scientific has caused a global disruption to the company's IT systems and business applications. This incident has impacted the company's ability to process and ship customer orders. Boston Scientific is working with third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate and contain the threat. The full scope, nature, and impact of the attack, including any operational and financial consequences, remain unknown, and there is no timeline for full restoration. The news caused Boston Scientific shares to fall more than 4%.

No group has yet claimed responsibility, but the medtech industry has seen recent attacks. Stryker experienced a global network outage in March following an attack linked to Iran's intelligence agency, and Medtronic disclosed a cyberattack in April, with the ShinyHunters group claiming responsibility for stealing patient data.