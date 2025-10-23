RedTiger infostealer targeting gamers and Discord accounts

A new infostealer first released in 2024 called RedTiger was observed in the wild targeting gamers and Discord accounts, but that may not last for too long.Because it focuses on exfiltration, persistent access, and account compromise, security pros say it can potentially spread across enterprises and vertical sectors.In an Oct. 23 Netskope blog post, Netskope researchers said RedTiger operates as an open-source Python red teaming tool that bundles network scanning, open source intelligence, and phishing toolkits, an infostealer, and Discord-related tools.“As is often the case with red team tools, attackers usually adopt them and use them for malicious purposes,” wrote the researchers. Ray Canzanese, director of Netskope Threat Labs, explained how RedTiger’s comprehensive features can be adapted by other threat groups, saying the infostealer's capabilities include the following:
