Palo Alto Networks merger with CyberArk an ‘inflection point’ for identity security

Palo Alto Networks on July 30 agreed to acquire major identity provider CyberArk for $25 billion , marking what many security pros are calling an “inflection point” for identity security awareness.

The venerable firewall company said this strategic combination will mark Palo Alto's formal entry into identity security, establishing identity as a core pillar of the company's multi-platform strategy.

Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks, said combining CyberArk's long-standing leadership in identity security and privileged access management (PAM) with Palo Alto’s AI-powered security platforms promises to extend privileged identity protection to all identity types, including human, machine, and the new wave of autonomous AI agents.

"Our market entry strategy has always been to enter categories at their inflection point, and we believe that moment for identity security is now,” said Arora in a press release . “This strategy has guided our evolution from a next-gen firewall company into a multi-platform cybersecurity leader. Today, the rise of AI and the explosion of machine identities have made it clear that the future of security must be built on the vision that every identity requires the right level of privilege controls, not the IAM fallacy. CyberArk is the definitive leader in identity security with durable, foundational technology that is essential for securing the AI era. Together, we will define the next chapter of cybersecurity."

Marc Maiffret, chief technology at BeyondTrust, added that the $25 billion CyberArk acquisition signals a fundamental market realization: identity has become the critical control point in modern cybersecurity.

“What we're witnessing is the market's recognition that securing identities and their access pathways is no longer optional — it's foundational,” said Maiffret. “This deal reflects a broader industry shift: as AI agents proliferate and zero-trust architectures become standard, every interaction, every access request, every privilege escalation becomes a potential attack vector. Traditional security models that focus primarily on network defenses are struggling to address this reality.”

Nic Adams, co-founder and CEO at 0rcus, said the acquisition is part of a consolidation trend in the cyber industry, with major players like Cisco (Splunk) and Google (Wiz) making similar platform-centric acquisitions.

“I predict that by adding CyberArk's capabilities, Palo Alto Networks is positioned to directly challenge Microsoft's E5 security suite, which has long been a market leader in providing a comprehensive security platform,” said Adams. “CyberArk’s offerings, including its PAM, identity provider (IdP), and identity governance and administration (IGA) tools, could fill a wide-open gap in Palo Alto Networks' portfolio, making it a more serious contender for the enterprise security platform market.”