Identity, Cloud Security

CyberArk launches secure workload access platform

CyberArk has introduced its Secure Workload Access Solution to safeguard non-human identities and enable organizations to manage machine identity security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, according to a report by Future CIO.

The solution aims to address growing concerns around fragmented authentication and increasing attack surfaces caused by ephemeral workloads.

Authentication can be fragmented, making access control challenging, said Kurt Sand, GM of Machine Identity Security at CyberArk, emphasizing the need for identity-first security strategies.

The layered platform enforces least privilege and integrates with CyberArk Secrets Manager to protect credentials and secure workload access dynamically. It includes the Workload Identity Manager, a cloud-native tool that issues unique machine identities and supports automated workload discovery, particularly for Kubernetes and service mesh. Additionally, it enables secure workload connections across both cloud and on-premise setups while improving visibility into the risk landscape of unmanaged machine identities. With extended discovery and context capabilities, the solution aims to modernize workload authentication and close gaps in machine identity protection.

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

New Huntress tools target credential and app threats

Huntress unveiled major enhancements to its identity threat detection and response platform and launched a fully managed SIEM at the RSA Conference 2025, addressing the escalating challenge of credential theft, rogue apps, and business email compromise, CSO Online reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Cloud ComputingDigest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)Greynet

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds