CyberArk launches secure workload access platform

The solution aims to address growing concerns around fragmented authentication and increasing attack surfaces caused by ephemeral workloads.
Authentication can be fragmented, making access control challenging, said Kurt Sand, GM of Machine Identity Security at CyberArk, emphasizing the need for identity-first security strategies.
The layered platform enforces least privilege and integrates with CyberArk Secrets Manager to protect credentials and secure workload access dynamically. It includes the Workload Identity Manager, a cloud-native tool that issues unique machine identities and supports automated workload discovery, particularly for Kubernetes and service mesh. Additionally, it enables secure workload connections across both cloud and on-premise setups while improving visibility into the risk landscape of unmanaged machine identities. With extended discovery and context capabilities, the solution aims to modernize workload authentication and close gaps in machine identity protection.