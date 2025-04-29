SiliconAngle reports that Palo Alto Networks has moved to acquire Seattle-based cybersecurity startup Protect AI, which offers a software suite for bolstering AI models' and apps' cyber defenses, in a deal reported by GeekWire to exceed $500 million. Protect AI, which has obtained $108.5 million in funding, will help bolster Palo Alto Networks' AI-based security platform Prisma AIRS upon the finalization of the purchase deal by November. Integrated into the Prisma AIRS platform are an automated red-teaming tool, a runtime security component enabling malicious prompt detection, and AI agent-protecting features, according to Palo Alto Networks. Aside from Prisma AIRS, Palo Alto Networks also debuted an updated Prisma Access Browser that could facilitate browser-in-browser phishing attack discovery, as well as an enhanced Cortex XSIAM platform for multi-source cybersecurity data gathering activities. With the new Cloud & SOC Command Center, Cortex XSIAM could enable consolidated monitoring of cloud and on-premises technology asset security, said the firm.
AI/ML
Palo Alto Networks’ reported ProtectAI buy for over $500M accompanied by new cyber tool releases
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to AI
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to use AI to better your security program.
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds