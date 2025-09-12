The open-source penetration testing tool AdaptixC2 is being increasingly used in real-world attacks for post-exploitation activity, Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 revealed in an analysis Wednesday.AdaptixC2 is designed for legitimate adversary emulation for penetration testers, red teams and security researchers, but has been adopted by cybercriminals to assist in attacks in recent months, according to Unit 42.The open-source framework enables a wide range of post-exploitation command-and-control (C2) functions, including beaconing, command execution, file management and data exfiltration.It has a modular architecture with the ability to add “extenders” (i.e. plugins) to support additional capabilities such as credential harvesting, lateral movement and use of custom payloads. AdaptixC2 enables stealth with fileless in-memory execution, encrypted configuration files, operational scheduling to avoid anomalous off-hours activity and support for Beacon Object Files (BOFs), which can run directly within the agent’s process.Three different beacon types for web-based, pipe-based and TCP-based communications provide attackers with a flexible, reliable remote connection to the infected machine.The framework uses a relatively simple RC4-based encryption scheme to obfuscate its beacon configuration files, enabling Palo Alto to create a configuration extractor tool for defenders to use to analyze adversarial AdaptixC2 activity.
Network Security, Threat Intelligence, Malware, Penetration Testing
Open-source pentesting tool AdaptixC2 increasingly used in cyberattacks
An In-Depth Guide to Network Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds