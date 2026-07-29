Spur Intelligence secures $200 million investment

Spur Intelligence, a company specializing in IP intelligence and bot detection, has announced it has received a $200 million investment from Insight Partners. The funding will be used to accelerate and scale the company's operations, based on information published by Security Week.

Founded in 2017, Spur Intelligence provides real-time intelligence to help organizations identify anonymized, proxied, and obfuscated web traffic, thereby reducing fraud and enforcing compliance. As threat actors increasingly leverage VPNs, residential proxies, and bot networks to bypass security controls, Spur's technology enables businesses to detect these intentionally obscured network connections. The company's detection capabilities are built upon continuous observation and analysis of real-world network behavior on anonymized infrastructure.

Insight Partners managing director Thomas Krane highlighted Spur's unique position to address the growing blind spot organizations face in understanding the true origin of internet traffic, enabling security and fraud teams to make more informed decisions.