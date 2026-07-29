Navy advances network consolidation with new prototype project request

As reported by Defensescoop, the U.S. Navy is moving forward with its network consolidation efforts by issuing a new request for prototype projects. This initiative, known as the Single Design Four Enclave Network Consolidation Initiative or the 1/4 Initiative, is specifically for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division.

The goal of the 1/4 Initiative is to modernize and unify the Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division's IT and data architecture, transitioning from a fragmented system to a single-design, four-environment ecosystem. This consolidation aims to reduce sustainment costs, eliminate redundancy, enhance cybersecurity, and enable advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning capabilities. The effort aligns with broader Pentagon and Navy modernization goals, including zero trust architecture and data strategies.

The Navy is utilizing the LETHALITY Consortium, managed by Advanced Technology International, to advance this initiative. Only members of the LETHALITY Consortium are eligible to respond to the request for prototype proposals. This consortium includes traditional and nontraditional defense contractors, emerging companies, non-profits, and academic institutions, fostering collaboration in critical technology areas like network architecture, cyber, big data analytics, and AI.