Open-source code repos open to supply chain attacks, researchers warn

Multiple malicious packages were discovered causing supply chain incidents across leading open-source code repos such as npm, PyPI and RubyGems. While repos speed development, the issue highlights how the packages expose dev teams to security risks.The issues around open-source repos were brought up in reports by leading research groups over the past several weeks, including Checkmarx, ReversingLabs, and Socket, according to The Hacker News.In one of the more prolific cases recently discovered, two open-source code repositories on RubyGems were created as near perfect clones of legitimate code repositories. A single line swap could reroute every Telegram API call through a Cloudflare Worker under the attacker’s control, siphoning bot tokens, chat IDs, messages and file uploads. Jason Soroko, senior fellow at Sectigo, explained that the operator — using Vietnamese-language aliases — pushed the RubyGems code just days after Vietnam banned Telegram, but the code had no geofence, so any Fastlane pipeline that pulled the plugin was compromised.“Open-source registries such as npm, PyPI, and RubyGems have the potential to become malware distribution channels,” said Soroko. “Attackers weaponize typosquats and copy forks because dependency sprawl, auto-updates, and opaque transitive pulls let a single rogue publish slip past reviews and land in production builds. Supply chain incidents now rival traditional exploits in frequency. Developers use these open-source repositories constantly and almost without thinking.”Nic Adams, co-founder and CEO at 0rcus, added that security pros remain tethered to npm, PyPI, and RubyGems because they offer speed and access to critical dependencies. The advantages to developers: vast open-source libraries, seamless integration into CI/CD pipelines, broad community support, frequent updates, rapid innovation/lifecycles.“The alternative, is closed or internal repos, which lack flexibility via slow delivery,” said Adams. “Despite known supply chain risks, pure velocity and overall convenience of aforementioned platforms keep them deeply intertwined in modern development and operations. Attackers exploit weak or automated publishing controls, repurpose trusted package names with subtle misspellings, weaponize nested dependencies to bypass audits, and leverage social engineering to gain repo access.”
Identity, DevOps, Supply chain
Open-source code repos open to supply chain attacks, researchers warn
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Identity
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds