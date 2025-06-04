Data Security, Phishing, Supply chain, Identity
Telegram data targeted by Fastlane-impersonating RubyGems packages
BleepingComputer reports that threat actors have launched a supply chain attack involving a pair of RubyGems packages impersonating widely used Fastlane CI/CD plugins to compromise Telegram data. Both the 'fastlane-plugin-telegram-proxy' and 'fastlane-plugin-proxy_teleram' packages, which have amassed over 400 downloads since being uploaded on RubyGems late last month, were almost the same as their legitimate counterparts except for the inclusion of an attacker proxy-controlled endpoint that facilitated the theft of Telegram bot tokens, chat IDs, messages, files, and proxy credentials, an analysis from Socket researchers showed. "Cloudflare Worker scripts are not publicly visible, and the threat actor retains full ability to log, inspect, or alter any data in transit. The use of this proxy, combined with the typosquatting of a trusted Fastlane plugin, clearly indicates intent to exfiltrate tokens and message data under the guise of normal CI behavior," said researchers, who added that the absence of the Worker's source code has complicated analysis.
