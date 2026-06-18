Identiverse 2026: Everyone wants an AI assistant. Few are ready to govern one

At Identiverse 2026, Saviynt's Cassie Christensen explores a growing reality many professionals can relate to: the appeal of using AI agents to handle the work that keeps piling up — from inbox management to research and logistics — and the governance challenges that quickly follow.

Segment Resources:

2026 CISO AI Risk Report: https://saviynt.com/ciso-ai-risk-repo...

The 4 Identity Risks of AI Agents: https://saviynt.com/the-4-identity-ri...

Identity: The Operating System of AI Security: https://saviynt.com/blog/identity-the...

You Can't Secure What You Can't See: Posture Management for AI Agents: https://saviynt.com/blog/posture-mana...

The real barrier to scaling personal or enterprise AI agents isn’t the technology itself, but defining clear roles, access boundaries, oversight, and lifecycle management. As organizations deploy more autonomous AI agents, the same identity frameworks used to govern workforce and non-employee identities must now evolve to manage AI-driven access before scale and risk outpace control.

This segment is sponsored by Saviynt.