Identity, Identiverse

Identiverse 2026: Everyone wants an AI assistant. Few are ready to govern one

At Identiverse 2026, Saviynt's Cassie Christensen explores a growing reality many professionals can relate to: the appeal of using AI agents to handle the work that keeps piling up — from inbox management to research and logistics — and the governance challenges that quickly follow.

The real barrier to scaling personal or enterprise AI agents isn’t the technology itself, but defining clear roles, access boundaries, oversight, and lifecycle management. As organizations deploy more autonomous AI agents, the same identity frameworks used to govern workforce and non-employee identities must now evolve to manage AI-driven access before scale and risk outpace control.

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This segment is sponsored by Saviynt.

Learn more or get a free demo at https://securityweekly.com/saviyntidv

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/idv26-1

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Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsCertificate-Based AuthenticationChallenge-Handshake Authentication Protocol (CHAP)Digest AuthenticationDigital CertificateDiscretionary Access Control (DAC)

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