Identiverse 2026: Blended Identities and the challenge of IAM for AI

AI agents aren't quite human and aren't traditional machines. So how do you secure workflows that involve humans using AI to access sensitive data, and do it at machine speed and scale?David Goldschlag, Co-Founder and CEO of Aembit, breaks down the challenges and discusses actual implementations of IAM for AI to explain how to solve them.
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This segment is sponsored by Aembit.Visit https://securityweekly.com/aembitidv to learn more about them!Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/idv26-1