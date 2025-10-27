Is JPMorganChase’s $1.5T plan a new kind of ‘race’ for the AI era?

JPMorganChase's launch of a 10-year, $1.5 trillion so-called Security and Resilience Initiative has been well-received by the security industry and the business community at-large since its Oct. 13 announcement.The effort aims to directly facilitate, finance and invest in industries critical to national economic security and resiliency. “It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing — all of which are essential for our national security,” Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase, said. “Our security is predicated on the strength and resiliency of America’s economy. America needs more speed and investment. It also needs to remove obstacles that stand in the way: excessive regulations, bureaucratic delay, partisan gridlock and an education system not aligned to the skills we need.”Many leaders in business and the security industry said they believe that JPMorganChase’s overture will lead to other such investments by major banks and financial institutions. “We no longer have the luxury of time,” wrote JPMorganChase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon in a recent LinkedIn post. “America needs more speed and investment. It also needs to remove obstacles that stand in the way: excessive regulation, bureaucratic delay, partisan gridlock and an education system misaligned with the skills we need.”Dimon said the plan will include direct equity investments of up to $10 billion of the bank’s own capital in select companies. The four target areas include supply chain and advanced manufacturing; defense and aerospace; energy independence and resilience; and frontier and strategic technologies, which include AI and cybersecurity.“The [large banks will] likely follow suit to maintain their strategic deal flow and policy influence,” said John Carberry, solution sleuth at Xcape, Inc. “We can anticipate these ‘fast followers’ co-investing in cybersecurity, defense tech, and grid resilience, areas where private capital can speed up projects that rely solely on public funding.”For the cybersecurity portion, Carberry said investments should focus on securing the software supply chain, identity and data controls, strengthening OT/critical infrastructure, post-quantum migration and crypto-agility, and building the future cybersecurity workforce.
Governance, Risk and Compliance, Security Strategy, Plan, Budget, Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations
Is JPMorganChase’s $1.5T plan a new kind of ‘race’ for the AI era?
(Adobe Stock)
