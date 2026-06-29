AI adoption outpaces governance, creating risks for businesses

Arn Net reports that the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is outpacing the development of adequate governance frameworks, creating significant risks, particularly for smaller businesses. Many organizations are struggling to maintain control over AI systems, with a notable lack of readiness for security incidents.

A recent ISACA poll reveals that while 90% of organizations believe employees are using AI, only 22% have seen returns meet or exceed expectations. More concerning, 56% of respondents are unsure how long it would take to shut down an AI system during a security incident. This governance gap is placing increased responsibility on third-party providers like managed service providers (MSPs) to manage AI risks, often without clear frameworks.

Jamie Norton, ISACA vice chair, emphasizes that the fundamental principles of cybersecurity remain unchanged, even with advanced threats. He notes a particular struggle for small and medium-sized businesses in understanding AI risks and implementing proper governance.