Collins Aerospace breach claimed by Everest ransomware

The Everest ransomware gang has taken responsibility for launching a cyberattack against Collins Aerospace 's automatic check-in and boarding software, which disrupted operations in multiple airports across Europe last month, Security Affairs reports.

However, the disappearance of Everest's leak site immediately after the group claimed to have compromised the leading U.S. aviation and defense technologies firm has prompted speculations of a law enforcement crackdown.

Everest may have also quickly taken down its site to prevent increased global attention to its operations. Such an incident emphasizes the need for greater private sector, law enforcement, and global cyber defense agency collaboration in combating ransomware intrusions against critical infrastructure suppliers, which have become geopolitical weapons.

Organizations have been urged to not only bolster perimeter or firewall security but also strengthen supply chain visibility, adopt network segmentation, and enhance threat intelligence sharing for immediate attack detection and containment.