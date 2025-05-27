About 40% of apps lack identity security basics

A new Orchid Security study showed that nearly half of enterprise apps violate basic credential-handling guidance, 44% undermine centralized identity provider (IdP) policies and 40% fall short of widely accepted identity-control standards

Orchid researchers released the report ahead of the Identiverse 2025 show in Las Vegas June 3-6, saying the shortcomings expose organizations to heightened audit findings, compliance penalties, and breach risk.

“These identity security gaps are by no means a reflection on today’s identity and access management teams,” said Roy Katmor, co-founder and CEO of Orchid Security. “The reality is, with the average enterprise relying on more than 1,200 applications ... it’s a huge challenge to simply know all of the apps in use, let alone to fully understand not only the standard audited identity flows, but also all feasible authentication pathways and authorization attributes within each application. That complexity is only compounded by the fact that, until now, the process has been largely manual.”

Nearly 50% of applications had clear-text credentials

Here are some of the leading findings from Orchid’s research

44% of applications bypass IdP

In nearly half of the binary-level assessments conducted, Orchid’s analysis uncovered clear-text credentials. These were normally associated with alternative access flows, often for non-human accounts, but they also present an easy target for threat actors seeking entry or lateral movement.

More than 40% of apps lack identity control basics

While IdPs are very common within enterprises and a valuable tool to centralize secure authentication practices, 44% of the time no IdP was used by at least one authentication path offered by the application. This often happens because of application-level constraints, particularly around integrating with third-party or legacy systems. While understandable, especially in support of external access scenarios, these siloed authentication paths create significant operational challenges. Because they sit outside the centralized identity and access management framework, these non-standard directories are frequently excluded from routine joiner, mover, and leaver (JML) processes. As a result, they can become outdated, unmanaged and ultimately represent a growing blind spot that increases organization’s exposure to identity-related risks.

Basic best practices to maintain identity security include monitoring and even rate controlling login attempts, implementing account lockout after a certain number of failed attempts, enforcement of password complexity, and token lifetime configurations. Unfortunately, each of these was found to be missing roughly 40% of the time. We know that most application developers are valued for their creativity, as it spurs innovation, but that spirit often makes consistent implementation of standards across applications a challenge.