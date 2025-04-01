Identity, Identiverse
Identiverse 2025: Your map to navigate the future of identity security
Compromised identities now account for one-third of security incidents, and more than 90% of organizations reported multiple identity-related breaches in the last year—an urgent backdrop for what comes next.Enter Identiverse 2025—a four-day deep dive into the technologies, strategies, and innovations reshaping the way businesses secure identities in an era of AI, automation, and digital transformation.Set for June 3-6, 2025, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, this year’s conference arrives at a critical moment. With AI-powered fraud escalating, passwordless authentication gaining momentum, and global regulations reshaping compliance obligations, Identiverse will provide the roadmap to navigate these pressing challenges.Identiverse, a premier annual conference for the Identity Access Management community, is owned and produced by CyberRisk Alliance. It brings together over 3,000 identity, cybersecurity, and privacy professionals, offering more than 70 hours of expert-led sessions, hands-on masterclasses, and networking opportunities with the field’s top minds. SC Media, also part of the CyberRisk Alliance family, will be your source for up-to-the-minute coverage leading up to the event kickoff and for show coverage.
AI & Identity: The Double-Edged Sword – Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI-driven identity threats are accelerating at an unprecedented pace. A hands-on workshop will dissect how AI can both bolster and undermine identity security, equipping attendees with practical knowledge on LLM-driven fraud detection, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and the evolving role of AI in IAM. The Rise of Non-Human Identity (NHI) Risks – As businesses automate workflows and integrate AI agents into decision-making, securing non-human identities has become a priority. A must-attend session will explore the hidden vulnerabilities of service accounts, bots, and AI-driven systems, offering new frameworks to secure machine-based interactions. Passkeys and the Passwordless Future – As major enterprises accelerate their shift away from passwords, Identiverse will offer a deep dive into the latest advancements in passkey technology, phishing-resistant authentication, and the journey toward complete password deprecation. Regulatory Disruptions in Digital Identity – The Digital Operations Resilience Act (DORA), Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and NIS2 regulations are setting new compliance mandates for businesses operating in or with the EU. A dedicated session will break down these evolving requirements and what they mean for U.S. and multinational enterprises. Continuous Identity & Zero Trust Strategies – The days of static identity verification are over. The conference will highlight event-driven identity models, shared signals frameworks, and the next generation of zero-trust access controls that can dynamically adapt to real-time security threats. Professional Development for Identity Pros – Beyond tech talk, Identiverse also offers tracks on leadership, business alignment, regulatory fluency, and cross-functional collaboration. Whether you’re managing a team or pitching identity strategy to the C-suite, you’ll find the tools to grow.
An In-Depth Guide to Identity
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds