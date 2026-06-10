ServiceNow says security researchers, not hackers, accessed data

ServiceNow on June 10 issued a public response to reports that it released a patch June 5 for a cybersecurity issue that they say affected bug bounty security researchers, not the exploitation of one of its customers by attackers, as first reported

The story broke a about a day ago when a letter to ServiceNow customers that notified them of a patch related to the cybersecurity incident was posted on Reddit.

According to ServiceNow, customers on June 3 and 4 shared submissions to their bug bounty programs regarding a security issue that could, in certain circumstances, let an unauthenticated user gain unwanted access to information in ServiceNow instances. The June submissions were similar to bugs first submitted back on April 22.

Service Now said it then initiated an investigation and identified a subset of customer instances with “unattributed” activity. Based on its investigation, ServiceNow said it appears this activity began on June 2. The company notified customers of the activity it observed, and applied a security update on June 5 to help protect customers.

Two days later on June 7, ServiceNow said two security researchers submitted a report to its bug bounty program. Based on its investigation to date, ServiceNow said it believed the observed activity can be attributed to security researchers or customers conducting their own research.

“Based on our investigation to date, we believe the observed activity is attributable to security researchers or customer research,” wrote ServiceNow. “We are in contact with the researchers, and they have advised their activity was solely for bug bounty submissions and no data was used or retained.”

Jacob Krell, senior director, secure AI Solutions and Cybersecurity at Suzu Labs, pointed out that ServiceNow said the observed activity came from security researchers, not attackers. While that may well be accurate, Krell said the exposure was the same either way: a vendor-managed API endpoint accepted requests with no login required for at least several days, and hosted customers had no way to close that gap themselves.

Krell added that the initial advisory sat behind a customer login portal while Reddit became the primary source of indicators and technical detail. Calling the traffic "research" accounts for who was querying, said Krell.

“Customers still need to know what was queryable and how to verify it,” said Krell. “Unauthenticated requests to the affected endpoint logged under the Guest user account because the system had no credential to record. In transaction logs, that looks like routine low-privilege activity. Security teams reviewing those logs for signs of this incident would scroll right past the evidence unless they know to filter for it specifically.

Krell added that ServiceNow is still deciding whether to assign a CVE, so security teams have no formal tracking number for an incident already covered by numerous outlets.

“When a vendor controls shared infrastructure and customers cannot apply their own patch, the minimum is publishing mechanism, scope, and hunt guidance the day the fix ships,” said Krell.

Cory Michal, chief information security officer at AppOmni, added that based on what they've seen, the issue involved an unauthenticated, internet-facing ServiceNow API endpoint that existed on tenants with specific versions and configurations. In practical terms, Michal said anyone who knew the endpoint URL and how to structure the request could access data from the affected ServiceNow tenant without authenticating first.

“The attribution question is less clear," said Michal. "ServiceNow has stated that researchers submitted the vulnerability through its bug bounty program in April, and that additional submissions were made to some ServiceNow customer bug bounty programs in June. That said, at least one system publicly associated with exploitation of this vulnerability also appears to have targeted tenants of other SaaS platforms with similar unauthenticated-access weaknesses. So while researcher activity clearly occurred, I would be cautious about saying all observed activity was benign research until the investigation is complete.”

Randolph Barr, chief information security officer for Cequence Security, said for any CISO running cloud applications like ServiceNow, his advice was straightforward: don't wait for notification from the vendor. Barr told security pros to pick up the phone and call the account team or the CSM directly. If the team doesn’t have that relationship, CISO peer communities exist precisely for moments like this, said Barr, adding that they share intelligence and often help each other move faster than public disclosure timelines allow.

“More broadly, it’s exactly why incident response tabletop exercises matter,” said Barr. “Every team, not just security, but legal, comms, IT, and business leadership needs to know their role before an event, not during one. The companies that come out of incidents with their reputation intact aren't the ones that were never hit. They're the ones that responded fast, communicated clearly, and had already rehearsed the playbook. You are judged far more on how you respond than on whether it happened to you. Speed and communication are the program.”