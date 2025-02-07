Solvo’s cloud security technology acquired by CYE

Israeli cybersecurity firm CYE has reached a deal with adaptive cloud security solutions provider Solvo to purchase its cloud security and infrastructure technology for an undisclosed amount, reports SiliconAngle.

CYE said it plans to integrate Solvo’s technology into its Hyber platform to improve the solution's cloud security posture management and cloud infrastructure entitlement management capabilities. The enhanced functionalities would provide organizations with deeper visibility into their cloud environments and help them identify misconfigurations, compliance risks, and security vulnerabilities.

Solvo’s technology focuses on the management of identity and access permissions to enforce least privilege access across cloud environments. It analyzes policy configurations, resource entitlements, and user behavior to prevent unauthorized access and insider threats. By integrating these features, CYE aims to strengthen businesses’ cloud security across hybrid and multicloud environments. "The acquisition of Solvo’s technology adds native cloud-based considerations into organizational context to prioritize cloud weaknesses as part of our continuous exposure management platform," said CYE CEO Reuven Aronashvili of the deal.