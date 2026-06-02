Most organizations that miss 24-hour patch window report breaches

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) found that 80% of organizations that miss the 24-hour patch window report security incidents involving known vulnerabilities.

CSA’s study, released June 2 , also found that even pre-production controls are not stopping known flaws in the AI age as 82% of organizations lack real-time visibility into AI runtime behavior.

Some of the numbers from the CSA survey are stark: Only 9% of the 900 organizations surveyed remediate critical or high-severity vulnerabilities in production within 24 hours, while 74% take between one day and seven days.

“As AI-driven applications introduce more dynamic behavior and threat actors continue to accelerate exploitation timelines, the ability to determine what's genuinely exploitable and act on it quickly is becoming the central operational challenge in application security,” said Hillary Baron, the CSA’s AVP of Research.

AI does not just create more vulnerabilities, it’s exposing the fact that companies cannot fix known vulnerabilities fast enough, said Daniel Shechter, co-founder and CEO of Miggo Security, which sponsored the CSA study.

Shechter said for years, security programs have been measured by how well they find risk before software goes live. Frontier AI like Anthropic’s Claude Mythos changes the question, said Shechter, so if attackers can move from disclosure to exploit in hours, boards and CISOs need to understand how long the business remains exposed, and what they can do to mitigate quickly and efficiently.

“The biggest point in the study was that the old model of patching as a first line of defense is broken,” said Shechter. “We don’t have a day anymore, [let alone two to four weeks], which is why today, we have to mitigate and protect, then patch.”

As an example, Shechter told SC Media that they recently had one of their researchers use one of the benchmark models versus a Frontier model after one of the open-source companies released a patch and it took the researcher just 60 minutes and $10 worth of tokens to recreate and weaponize the vulnerability.

“So, I'm not even talking about the big guns with the big models,” said Shechter. “What’s striking is we’re talking about the lowest of the lowest hanging fruits.”

Jacob Warner, director of IT at Xcape, Inc., added that the systemic failure to meet a 24-four hour patch window leaves organizations exposed to nearly guaranteed production breaches, directly undermining extensive pre-production application security investments.

Warner pointed out that according to the CSA, 91% of highly confident security teams still suffer runtime compromises because of a reliance on static pre-deployment gates that fail to stop known vulnerabilities. Warner said this gap has reached a critical breaking point because the survey data reflects conditions before the rise of machine-speed artificial intelligence exploit generation, which compresses threat timelines from days to minutes.

“To mitigate this pervasive operational risk, security leaders must shift their architectural focus from pre-production testing to active runtime defense,” said Warner. “Executives should prioritize immediate budget reallocations toward automated virtual patching to block active exploits inline, deploy comprehensive runtime application self-protection, and implement real-time observability across production artificial intelligence pipelines.”

Gidi Cohen, chief executive officer at Bonfy, said the CSA report's most striking finding isn't the patch window statistic, it’s what sits behind it: nearly half of organizations hit by production incidents were compromised by vulnerabilities they'd already identified.

“They knew, but they still couldn't act in time,” said Cohen. “That's not a detection failure. That's a control failure.”Cohen said the security industry has spent years optimizing for the wrong side of the equation. Detection describes a problem, while control solves one. Cohen said with 70% of organizations running AI in production, yet 82% lacking real-time visibility into AI runtime behavior, the gap will compound fast."Patching faster is necessary, but not sufficient,” said Cohen. “The harder question is whether our controls understand enough about the data, the entities involved, and the business context to enforce accurately, without generating the false positives that cause security teams to quietly turn enforcement off. That's what turns runtime visibility from another noisy dashboard into actual risk reduction.”