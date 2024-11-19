Zero trust, Network Security

Zscaler launches Zero Trust Segmentation to simplify and secure networks

Zero Trust

Zscaler announced the unveiling of its Zero Trust Segmentation solution designed to enhance the security, agility, and cost-effectiveness of connection methods across distributed environments, reports SiliconAngle.

The offering eliminates enterprises' reliance on traditional firewalls, software-defined wide-area networks, and site-to-site virtual private networks by creating virtual islands from existing company branches, factories, and cloud environments. The islands benefit from security policies through a direct connection with Zscaler’s cloud platform, which helps protect them from ransomware and safeguard their internet of things and operational technology systems while simplifying networks.

The solution comprises two components: Zero Trust Segmentation for Branch and Factories and Zero Trust Segmentation for Data Centers and Public Clouds. For branches and factories, the solution protects vulnerable IoT and OT systems by enabling rapid segmentation, removing the need for north-south firewalls. For data centers and public clouds, it secures hybrid and multi-cloud environments by eliminating internet-facing firewalls and site-to-site VPNs, reducing attack surfaces, and standardizing security. Integrating technology from Zscaler’s acquisition of AirGap, the solution provides advanced ransomware protection and delivers up to 50% cost savings by removing the need for legacy network infrastructure, according to the company.

CSA advances zero trust for critical infrastructure

The Cloud Security Alliance has released a report recommending a zero-trust approach for operational technology and industrial control systems at critical infrastructure organizations as these entities increasingly become interconnected through the cloud and Industrial Internet of Things technologies.

New federal zero-trust guide focuses on data security

Aside from detailing data protection measures and data identification, definition, and categorization techniques, the guidance also emphasizes cybersecurity threats, data storage failure, and other security risks associated with data, as well as provides insights on best data practices.

