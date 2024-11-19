Zscaler launches Zero Trust Segmentation to simplify and secure networks

Zscaler announced the unveiling of its Zero Trust Segmentation solution designed to enhance the security, agility, and cost-effectiveness of connection methods across distributed environments, reports SiliconAngle.

The offering eliminates enterprises' reliance on traditional firewalls, software-defined wide-area networks, and site-to-site virtual private networks by creating virtual islands from existing company branches, factories, and cloud environments. The islands benefit from security policies through a direct connection with Zscaler’s cloud platform, which helps protect them from ransomware and safeguard their internet of things and operational technology systems while simplifying networks.

The solution comprises two components: Zero Trust Segmentation for Branch and Factories and Zero Trust Segmentation for Data Centers and Public Clouds. For branches and factories, the solution protects vulnerable IoT and OT systems by enabling rapid segmentation, removing the need for north-south firewalls. For data centers and public clouds, it secures hybrid and multi-cloud environments by eliminating internet-facing firewalls and site-to-site VPNs, reducing attack surfaces, and standardizing security. Integrating technology from Zscaler’s acquisition of AirGap, the solution provides advanced ransomware protection and delivers up to 50% cost savings by removing the need for legacy network infrastructure, according to the company.