Yubico unveils post-quantum security prototypes

Yubico has unveiled new Post-Quantum Cryptography prototypes and expanded digital identity features, showcasing advancements that go beyond password replacement, reports Security Brief Australia

The company demonstrated how passkeys integrated with its YubiKey can secure logins, authorize sensitive operations, and support verifiable credentials inside a standards-based digital wallet. CTO Christopher Harrell emphasized the importance of "crypto-agility," noting that transitioning to PQC must be done carefully to ensure long-term resilience.

The company also previewed an early-stage hardware key capable of post-quantum signatures, illustrating how future devices could resist quantum-based attacks. While the prototype is not yet commercial, Yubico said it demonstrates feasibility and performance as global standards evolve. Co-founder Stina Ehrensvrd highlighted that passkeys and verifiable credentials can work together to enable privacy-preserving authentication.

Yubico's innovations could power high-assurance approvals, such as code deployments or financial transactions, from a single secure device, marking a major step toward post-quantum identity security.