XSS dark web forum reappears day after seizure

XSS, a cybercrime forum, is back online one day after the sites seizure, according to Hackread.
The forum was seized following the arrest of its suspected administrator in Ukraine. The main domain XSS.IS displays a notice from Ukrainian and French authorities and Europol, while its mirror and dark web or .onion domains did not show a seizure notice but returned a 504 Gateway Timeout error. Hackread confirms that as of July 24, the forums .onion and mirror domains have reappeared, with heavy activity seen on XSSs .onion domain. A forum administrator has claimed the infrastructure is unaffected by the seizure, and a replacement is underway. However, some users suspect the admin account may be under law enforcement control and warn that the forum may now be a honeypot. Users are urged to sign in through the .onion domain only. The situation remains uncertain, but comparisons have been drawn to BreachForums, which returned after its seizure before eventually shutting down.
