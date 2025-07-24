Ukraine nabs alleged Russian cybercrime forum admin

Notorious Russian cybercrime forum XSS.is, which was known as DaMaGeLab upon its emergence in 2013, had its suspected admin apprehended by Ukrainian law enforcement in an operation conducted alongside Europol and the French police, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Europol disclosed that the alleged XSS.is admin not only engaged in dispute resolution but also aided in cyberattacks and extortion activities. Such a crackdown on XSS.is comes amid a four-year investigation into the dark web forum's operations, including espionage on an encrypted Jabber server leveraged for cybercriminal communications, which revealed the forum's involvement in ransomware intrusions that earned $8.2 million and other cybercriminal activity, according to a statement from the French prosecutor's office. The development comes after intensified law enforcement takedowns of cybercrime forum admins and operators, including those of BreachForums, Nemesis Market, Incognito, PopeyeTools, Kingdom Market, Cracked, and Nulled.
