Wiz's research arm, in partnership with AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft, has launched Zeroday Cloud, a bug-hunting contest that will award a total of $4.5 million in bounties at the Black Hat Europe conference, according to BleepingComputer. Zeroday Cloud, which is scheduled for Dec. 10 to 11 in London, covers artificial intelligence, DevOps, databases, Kubernetes/cloud-native, containers/virtualization, and web servers categories, with payouts from $10,000 up to $300,000. Wiz says accepted entries must produce "a full Container/VM Escape for the Virtualization category, and a 0-click Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability for other targets." Researchers must register via HackerOne and finish ID and tax verification by Nov. 20. Participants can submit exploits for multiple targets but are limited to one submission per target. Accepted researchers will be invited to demonstrate their exploits during the event, either solo or in groups of up to five members. Residents of embargoed or sanctioned countries, including the regions of Crimea and Donetsk, Russia, Lebanon, China, Libya, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Cuba, and Sudan, are barred from joining. While the new contest has earned criticism from Trend Micro, which organizes the Pwn2Own hacking contest, due to a "word-for-word" match in rules, Wiz noted that it has been "inspired" by the Pwn2Own rulebook.
Wiz launches $4.5M cloud-, AI-targeted hacking contest
(Adobe Stock Images)
