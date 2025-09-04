Wiz gains IRAP clearance for Australian agencies

Security Brief Australia reports that Wiz has achieved the Infosec Registered Assessors Program assessment at the Protected level, enabling its cloud security platform to be adopted by Australian government agencies in compliance with the Information Security Manual.

The IRAP certification is a critical benchmark for assessing cloud services in the public sector, ensuring agencies can safeguard sensitive workloads while meeting regulatory mandates.

"Public sector teams are balancing rapid modernisation with the need to protect critical systems," said Budd Ilic, ANZ Country Manager at Wiz, noting that the platform consolidates multiple security tools into one system to help agencies "reduce risk fast."

Already trusted by US defense and intelligence organizations, Wiz holds FedRAMP and StateRAMP authorizations and is under review for DoD IL4. The platform offers agentless visibility, AI security features, and compliance automation aligned with global standards.

With IRAP complete, Wiz strengthens its position as a single-platform solution for secure, large-scale cloud adoption across Australia’s public sector.