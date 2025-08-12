Sysdig launches AI-powered cloud security analys

Sysdig has unveiled Sysdig Sage, an AI-powered cloud security analyst designed to reduce false positives and accelerate remediation of critical vulnerabilities, according to BetaNews

Built on Agentic AI, the platform analyzes entire cloud environments in context, linking workloads to business factors such as functions, customer data, and geography. According to Sysdig CTO Loris Degioanni, traditional methods waste "thousands of hours" on manual triage and reactive fixes, whereas Sysdig Sage "thinks, reasons, and responds like a true teammate." The system uses semantic understanding to assess risks by severity, exposure, and exploitability, filtering out over 98% of low-risk alerts. Its contextual recommendations help teams address the most pressing threats with targeted, low-friction fixes, while bridging security and development workflows. Features include one-click ticketing, ownership assignment, and workflow automation. Audit-ready reports track vulnerability trends, remediation progress, and organizational risk posture, enabling clearer communication with executives and boards while driving measurable improvements in security outcomes.