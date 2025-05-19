Cloud Security, Data Security

Widespread cloud storage bucket misconfiguration exposes 200B files

Cloud representing advanced ai-powered security solutions integrated with modern circuit technology for cyber protection.

(Adobe Stock)

Cybernews reports that major cloud providers had over 660,000 misconfigured cloud storage buckets leaking 200 billion files, with the exposed buckets being 30% higher than in August.

Aside from revealing 5.6 million files containing source code and the Go language, the unsecured buckets also leaked over 1.6 million confidential documents and 110,000 env credentials, an analysis from Cyble showed. Such findings were regarded by Cyble researchers to highlight the importance of properly securing cloud storage buckets, which are among the leading causes of data compromise. Organizations have also been warned about the persistence of publicly available data stemming from unprotected buckets. "Managing access to cloud storage buckets can be challenging even for the largest organizations, and misconfigured cloud buckets are all too common. While cloud storage is typically private by default, it can quickly get complicated when you start sharing objects or resources," said the report.

