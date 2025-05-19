Aside from revealing 5.6 million files containing source code and the Go language, the unsecured buckets also leaked over 1.6 million confidential documents and 110,000 env credentials, an analysis from Cyble showed. Such findings were regarded by Cyble researchers to highlight the importance of properly securing cloud storage buckets, which are among the leading causes of data compromise. Organizations have also been warned about the persistence of publicly available data stemming from unprotected buckets. "Managing access to cloud storage buckets can be challenging even for the largest organizations, and misconfigured cloud buckets are all too common. While cloud storage is typically private by default, it can quickly get complicated when you start sharing objects or resources," said the report.
Cloud Security, Data Security
Widespread cloud storage bucket misconfiguration exposes 200B files
(Adobe Stock)
Cybernews reports that major cloud providers had over 660,000 misconfigured cloud storage buckets leaking 200 billion files, with the exposed buckets being 30% higher than in August.
Aside from revealing 5.6 million files containing source code and the Go language, the unsecured buckets also leaked over 1.6 million confidential documents and 110,000 env credentials, an analysis from Cyble showed. Such findings were regarded by Cyble researchers to highlight the importance of properly securing cloud storage buckets, which are among the leading causes of data compromise. Organizations have also been warned about the persistence of publicly available data stemming from unprotected buckets. "Managing access to cloud storage buckets can be challenging even for the largest organizations, and misconfigured cloud buckets are all too common. While cloud storage is typically private by default, it can quickly get complicated when you start sharing objects or resources," said the report.
Aside from revealing 5.6 million files containing source code and the Go language, the unsecured buckets also leaked over 1.6 million confidential documents and 110,000 env credentials, an analysis from Cyble showed. Such findings were regarded by Cyble researchers to highlight the importance of properly securing cloud storage buckets, which are among the leading causes of data compromise. Organizations have also been warned about the persistence of publicly available data stemming from unprotected buckets. "Managing access to cloud storage buckets can be challenging even for the largest organizations, and misconfigured cloud buckets are all too common. While cloud storage is typically private by default, it can quickly get complicated when you start sharing objects or resources," said the report.
An In-Depth Guide to Cloud Security
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your cloud security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds