Vietnam National Credit Information Center breach confirmed after ShinyHunters claim

Security Affairs reports that Vietnam's Cyber Emergency Response Team has disclosed unauthorized access to the country's National Credit Information Center after it was claimed to have been compromised by the ShinyHunters hacking operation. ShinyHunters allegedly leveraged an n-day flaw in obsolete software to infiltrate the CIC's systems, facilitating the exfiltration of data later leaked in the group's hacking forum. Analysis of the information exposed by ShinyHunters revealed various records referencing multiple Vietnamese financial entities, including VietCredit, Agribank, VPBank, and MB Bank, among others, according to Resecurity's HUNTER research team. An investigation into the incident is already being conducted by the country's Department of Cybersecurity alongside leading state-owned tech firms, while VNCERT has warned against the sharing, downloading, or exploitation of the leaked information. Meanwhile, such an incident was flagged by JPMorgan to potentially result in increased cybersecurity costs and deposit flow risks to banks across the country.

