The U.S. has been urged by the Foundation for Defense Democracies to reject a proposed United Nations cybercrime treaty meant to strengthen international cooperation against online threats, citing that the agreement could enable authoritarian regimes to suppress dissent and criminalize political opposition, according to Nextgov/FCW

The pact, which is set to be signed in Vietnam, has divided global opinion. FDD and other critics say its vague definitions of cybercrime and expansive data-sharing provisions could let countries such as China and Russia exploit the treaty just to justify surveillance or prosecute critics abroad.

The group cautions that U.S. participation could inadvertently force cooperation with politically motivated investigations. FDD report co-author Ivana Stradner said the pact "has very little to do with cybercrime," arguing it hinders democracies that uphold the rule of law while shielding regimes that use censorship as a weapon.

Human Rights Watch previously reported that Vietnam, the host nation, has detained dozens this year for criticizing its government. Supporters contend the treaty could still help nations coordinate against hacking and online exploitation, but detractors say it undermines privacy protections established under the Budapest Convention.