US court system facing deluge of cyberattacks

Increasingly advanced cyberattacks were noted by federal judge Michael Scudder, who leads the federal court national policymaking body's Committee on Information Technology, to have continuously bombarded the U.S. court system, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Nearly 200 million attacks that could have compromised local courts across the country were thwarted in fiscal 2024, said Scudder in a testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. Aside from recommending the replacement of the highly risky Public Access to Court Electronic Records platform with a more advanced system based on agile software development, Scudder also noted that Congressional funding has already helped strengthen the cybersecurity of the court system. "Experience has shown that the Judiciary is a high-value target for malicious actors and cyber criminals seeking to misappropriate confidential information and disrupt the judicial process in the United States. These attacks pose risks to our entire justice system," said Scrudder, who noted his committee's ongoing coordination with the Justice Department's National Security Division, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Office of the National Cyber Director, and the FBI in bolstering cyber protections.
