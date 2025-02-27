Cyber incidents hit Cleveland Municipal Court, Maryland county

Operations of the Cleveland Municipal Court have been interrupted since Monday following a cyberattack that prompted the shutdown of all its internal systems and software platforms, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Cleveland Municipal Court's system takedown has been implemented "as a precautionary measure" amid ongoing efforts to investigate the nature and extent of the incident, as well as to restore affected services, said court officials.

"These systems will remain offline until we have a better understanding of the situation," officials added. On the other hand, Maryland's Anne Arundel County had some of its municipal offices closed on Monday after a weekend intrusion.

While offices have since been reopened, Anne Arundel County officials noted continued precautionary measures for its systems as it committed to provide more information regarding the incident.