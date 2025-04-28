Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations
FTC unveils updated children’s privacy rule
The Federal Trade Commission has added increased restrictions in the updated Children's Online Privacy Protection Act regulation, which will be effective beginning June 23, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Aside from mandating the creation of risk-evaluated information security programs in order to ensure the confidentiality and security of children's data, the new COPPA rule also compels websites and apps to adhere to more stringent data deletion and retention requirements, with separate and verifiable parental consent necessary prior to data sharing with advertisers and data brokers. Such a new rule was noted by privacy experts to have a significant effect on children's data privacy. "In addition to new disclosure requirements and a massive requirement to create an information security program, it also slows the flow of data to third parties for advertising and other purposes," said Electronic Privacy Information Center counsel Suzanne Bernstein.
