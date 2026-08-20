Unsecured database exposes millions of facial biometrics

According to Biometric Update, cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler discovered an unsecured database containing nearly 9.1 million facial images, raising significant concerns about identity fraud and data privacy.

The database, belonging to U.S. company ClarityCheck, housed approximately 450.2 GB of data, including profile images, screenshots, and photographs of adults, teens, and children. ClarityCheck offers reverse image search and identity verification services, but the collected facial biometrics were stored unencrypted and without adequate security safeguards, making them vulnerable to theft.

Fowler noted that while he implies no wrongdoing by ClarityCheck and does not claim active exploitation, the exposed data poses a hypothetical risk. He stressed that companies collecting facial biometric data should treat it as sensitive personally identifiable information and protect it accordingly.