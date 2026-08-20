Sakura Internet reports potential compromise of over 1.3 million customer accounts

As reported by Bleeping Computer, Japanese cloud and data center provider Sakura Internet has disclosed a significant security incident where hackers gained access to its sales management system, potentially impacting over 1.3 million member accounts. The breach may have exposed customer contract and membership information.

Sakura Internet, a key provider of digital infrastructure services in Japan and a domestic partner for the Government Cloud program, discovered the breach on August 9. The incident was uncovered during an investigation into a less severe, separate breach affecting its rental server service. While the exact number of affected accounts is still under investigation, the company estimates up to 1,360,563 accounts could be compromised.

No data exfiltration has been confirmed, and the compromised system does not store credit card information. Passwords were reportedly hashed. Sakura Internet has notified authorities and is informing affected customers individually. No operational disruptions have been reported, and no threat actor has claimed responsibility for the attack.