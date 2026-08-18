Internet users increasingly frustrated by AI slop and data leaks

Internet users are growing more frustrated with their online experiences, citing AI-generated content and data breaches as primary sources of stress and anxiety, with further coverage provided by Tech Radar.

A recent survey by Incogni reveals that over half of internet users believe their personal data will inevitably be exposed, leading to anxiety for 63% of respondents. This fear is particularly pronounced among Millennials and Gen X. Compounding this issue, nearly half of users are less certain about distinguishing real human-created content from AI-generated material, eroding trust and diminishing the desire to engage online. The proliferation of AI content, often lacking human oversight and designed for maximum engagement, contributes to this uncertainty.

Consequently, 27% of users report wanting to spend less time online, and 58% have deleted social media or messaging accounts due to stress, anxiety, or privacy concerns. Some users are considering paying for a private internet experience free from tracking, though willingness varies by income level.