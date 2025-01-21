Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security, Incident Response

UK high school disrupted by ransomware intrusion

Mortgage Investors Group confirms data loss following claims by ransomware gang Black Basta (Adobe Stock)
(Adobe Stock)

UK-based Blacon High School has shut down on Monday and Tuesday following a ransomware attack on Jan. 17, which has yet to be claimed by any ransomware gang, The Register reports.

With the intrusion impacting several of the school's IT systems, Blacon High School did not rule out potentially extending its closure. "We have an independent cybersecurity company working in school to understand exactly what has happened. Until this is completed, I will not be able to provide any further details on any potential data breach," said Blacon High Headteacher Rachel Hudson, who noted the ongoing development of systems that would ensure continued school operations. Such an attack against Blacon High comes just days after UK local authority Gateshead Council was targeted by the Medusa ransomware operation, which sought a $600,000 ransom in exchange for the removal of stolen data that included council residents' and staff members' personally identifiable information.

