Trump Hotels data purportedly stolen in cyberattack

Cybernews reports that Trump Hotels owned by President Donald Trump had 164,910 records allegedly stolen from its email notification system exposed by the threat actor FutureSeeker on BreachForums this week.

Included in the records purportedly exfiltrated from Trump Hotel's guest reservation reminder/verification service were individuals' names, email addresses, communication dates, and other sampling details collected between January 2018 and January 2025, according to vx-underground, which noted that the posted data sample did not include any personally identifiable information. "Based on review of the data we do not believe this compromise to be politically motivated or financially motivated. Rather, because of the recent inauguration of the United States president, we perceive this compromise as a way for the Threat Actor(s) to verify their legitimacy as a Threat Group and/or Actor," said vx-underground in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Such a development comes after Trump and his campaign had been subjected to state-backed hacking attacks before the November polls.