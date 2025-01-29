Data Security, Threat Intelligence

US appeals court overturns lenient sentence for BreachForums founder

The US Court of Appeals has vacated the original sentence of Conor Brian Fitzpatrick, also known as Pompompurin, who is the founder of the BreachForums cybercrime marketplace, according to CyberScoop.

BreachForums was launched by Fitzpatrick in March 2022 and eventually became one of the largest English-language cybercrime platforms, facilitating the sale of over 14 billion records including Social Security numbers and financial data. Fitzpatrick, who in 2023 pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit access device fraud and solicitation for offering access devices, had initially received a sentence of time served in addition to 20 years of supervised release. Prosecutors had sought a 16-year prison term, but the court had opted for leniency, citing Fitzpatrick’s young age and autism diagnosis as mitigating factors.

The appeals court ruled that the lower court failed to adequately consider the gravity of Fitzpatrick’s crimes and his post-plea conduct. The court opinion to vacate the sentence noted Fitzpatrick’s lack of remorse during the proceedings and his violation of court-ordered internet restrictions by using virtual private networks and engaging in online chatrooms, where he mocked his guilty plea and joked about selling government secrets to foreign nations. A resentencing date has not been announced.

