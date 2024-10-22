Cloud Security, Endpoint/Device Security, Network Security, AI/ML

Trail Security acquired by Cyera for $162M

Share
Why the financial sector must embrace AI

(Adobe Stock)

Cyera, a data security solutions firm, has acquired Israeli data loss prevention company Trail Security for $162 million, SiliconAngle reports.

Trail Security specializes in artificial intelligence-driven data loss prevention solutions across cloud, endpoint, and network environments. Its platform uses real-time monitoring, automated classification, and machine learning to detect, block, and remediate potential data breaches while identifying user behavior anomalies to safeguard sensitive data.

Trail's DLP platform also helps organizations meet key regulatory requirements, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. The acquisition will integrate Trail’s advanced DLP capabilities with Cyera’s Data Security Posture Management platform, enhancing real-time data protection and anomaly detection.

This unified platform aims to provide enterprises with comprehensive security for both infrastructure and data-level threats across cloud and on-premises environments. "The acquisition of Trail is a pivotal step in Cyera’s journey to reshape the future of data security," according to Cyera’s CEO, Yotam Segev." "Cyera is determined to consolidate the siloed data security space and enable enterprises to navigate the growing data security challenges around AI and cloud."

Trail Security acquired by Cyera for $162M

Trail Security specializes in artificial intelligence-driven data loss prevention solutions across cloud, endpoint, and network environments.

Related

Secure Browser by IPVanish launches

Available for a monthly fee as both a standalone app and a browser extension, Secure Browser ensures that no local data is stored, no trackers are monitored, and browsing information is deleted after each session.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.