Trail Security acquired by Cyera for $162M

Cyera, a data security solutions firm, has acquired Israeli data loss prevention company Trail Security for $162 million, SiliconAngle reports.

Trail Security specializes in artificial intelligence-driven data loss prevention solutions across cloud, endpoint, and network environments. Its platform uses real-time monitoring, automated classification, and machine learning to detect, block, and remediate potential data breaches while identifying user behavior anomalies to safeguard sensitive data.

Trail's DLP platform also helps organizations meet key regulatory requirements, such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard. The acquisition will integrate Trail’s advanced DLP capabilities with Cyera’s Data Security Posture Management platform, enhancing real-time data protection and anomaly detection.

This unified platform aims to provide enterprises with comprehensive security for both infrastructure and data-level threats across cloud and on-premises environments. "The acquisition of Trail is a pivotal step in Cyera’s journey to reshape the future of data security," according to Cyera’s CEO, Yotam Segev." "Cyera is determined to consolidate the siloed data security space and enable enterprises to navigate the growing data security challenges around AI and cloud."