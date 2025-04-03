Addressed Google Cloud Run flaw could trigger info leaks

Sensitive data compromise could have been achieved through the exploitation of the recently patched Google Cloud Run privilege escalation flaw dubbed "ImageRunner," according to SecurityWeek

Threat actors with specific permissions on targeted users' projects could leverage ImageRunner to modify and infiltrate the Cloud Run serverless platform to not only access proprietary images but also facilitate secret extraction and data exfiltration, said Tenable researchers, who discovered and reported the vulnerability. More technical information and procedures regarding its exploitation have also been provided by Tenable. Meanwhile, Google Cloud said the issue is completely remediated by an update released in late January. Such an update "ensures Cloud Run deployments now include an IAM check to ensure the deployer has read access to the container image. Previously, an explicit IAM permission was checked only when deploying a container image from another Google Cloud project," noted a Google Cloud spokesperson.