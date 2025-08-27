Toll of Healthcare Services Group breach exceeds 624K

More than 624,000 individuals were confirmed to have had their personal information compromised following a cyberattack against Healthcare Services Group last year, according to SecurityWeek.
Malicious actors who breached the systems of Healthcare Services Group which offers nutritional support, environmental, and dining services to thousands of U.S. health facilities between September 27, 2024 and October 3, 2024 were able to steal 624,496 people's names, Social Security numbers, state identification numbers, driver's license numbers, credentials, and financial account data, noted the organization in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. All individuals affected by the incident, who have been given complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services for a year, have been advised to be wary of potential identity theft or fraud despite the lack of evidence suggesting any data misuse. Additional details regarding the identity of Healthcare Services Group's attackers remain uncertain.
Malicious actors who breached the systems of Healthcare Services Group which offers nutritional support, environmental, and dining services to thousands of U.S. health facilities between September 27, 2024 and October 3, 2024 were able to steal 624,496 people's names, Social Security numbers, state identification numbers, driver's license numbers, credentials, and financial account data, noted the organization in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. All individuals affected by the incident, who have been given complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services for a year, have been advised to be wary of potential identity theft or fraud despite the lack of evidence suggesting any data misuse. Additional details regarding the identity of Healthcare Services Group's attackers remain uncertain.