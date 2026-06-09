Discord data breach claim filed with Maine AG raises red flags

A data breach notice naming Discord Inc. has been filed with the Maine Attorney General's office, but several inconsistencies cast doubt on its validity. The filing lists Discord Inc. of San Francisco, California, as the affected company, claiming over 10 million individuals were impacted by "Insider wrongdoing," as reported by HackRead.

The notice, submitted on June 8, 2026, presents several anomalies that suggest it may not be an officially verified incident. The reported breach date is July 9, 2024, with discovery on August 2, 2025, and the filing date in 2026, creating a significant temporal discrepancy. Notably, the submission was not made by a Discord representative but by an individual identified as a "Data Subject / Reporter," using a personal Gmail address and a placeholder phone number. This contrasts with previous filings where Discord was represented by the law firm BakerHostetler. The notice also lacks specific details on the type of data compromised and provides an unusual consumer notification date of January 1, 2000.

Discord's only publicly acknowledged recent incident involved hackers stealing government ID photos and private data from approximately 70,000 users via a third-party vendor breach in October 2025. Users are advised to remain vigilant for phishing attempts and await official confirmation from Discord or regulators.