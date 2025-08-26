While no impact has been reported on the operations of MTA's bus lines, subways, and light rail system, such an intrusion has prevented new trip scheduling or rebooking for users of the Mobility service, as well as affected call center operations, said the MTA on its website and social media pages. Maryland's Department of Emergency Management has already launched a statewide emergency operations center with the involvement of other agencies to respond to the incident amid an ongoing investigation alongside law enforcement and external cybersecurity experts, MTA added. Such a development comes after Maryland's Anne Arundel County had its government services interrupted by a cyberattack earlier this year.
Cyberattack disrupts Maryland Transit Administration systems
Multiple real-time information systems and tools leveraged by the Maryland Transit Administration for its Mobility specialized transit service for persons with disabilities have been disrupted following a cyberattack over the weekend, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
While no impact has been reported on the operations of MTA's bus lines, subways, and light rail system, such an intrusion has prevented new trip scheduling or rebooking for users of the Mobility service, as well as affected call center operations, said the MTA on its website and social media pages. Maryland's Department of Emergency Management has already launched a statewide emergency operations center with the involvement of other agencies to respond to the incident amid an ongoing investigation alongside law enforcement and external cybersecurity experts, MTA added. Such a development comes after Maryland's Anne Arundel County had its government services interrupted by a cyberattack earlier this year.
