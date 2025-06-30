Threat actors who infiltrated Ahold Delhaize's systems were able to exfiltrate current and former employees' names, birthdates, contact details, Social Security numbers and other government-issued identification numbers, financial account data, health details, and employment-related information, said the company in a notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. "Upon detection last November, we began taking steps to assess and contain the issue, including working with external cybersecurity experts to investigate and secure the affected systems. We take this issue extremely seriously and will continue to take actions to further protect our systems," said Ahold Delhaize, which has not provided any information regarding the nature of the intrusion or whether customer information had been compromised.
Breach, Data Security
Toll of Ahold Delhaize attack exceeds 2.2M
(Adobe Stock)
Dutch-Belgian multinational retail and wholesale holding firm Ahold Delhaize had information from more than 2.24 million individuals pilfered following a November cyberattack that has been claimed by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation, reports The Register.
