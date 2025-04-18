Breach, Ransomware

Data breach confirmed by Ahold Delhaize after INC ransomware claims

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Ahold Delhaize USA which owns leading supermarket brands Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, and Food Lion has confirmed having its data compromised in a November cyberattack after the INC ransomware operation claimed that the incident led to the theft of 6 TB of information, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into the extent of the data breach is still being conducted alongside third-party cybersecurity experts, according to Ahold Delhaize, which noted that the incident had been mitigated but did not acknowledge INC ransomware's assertions. "If we determine that personal data was impacted, we will notify affected individuals as appropriate. In addition, we have notified and updated law enforcement," said Ahold Delhaize. Aside from Ahold Delhaize, INC ransomware which SentinelOne reported to have emerged nearly two years ago has also taken credit for attacks against the State Bar of Texas, Michigan-based McLaren Health Care, and Xerox.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Paradies Shops to settle ransomware-related breach for $6.9M

North American airport retail company Paradies Shops has agreed to pay $6.9 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit alleging its negligence in a 2020 REvil ransomware attack that compromised 76,000 current and former employees' personal data, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds