Data breach confirmed by Ahold Delhaize after INC ransomware claims

Ahold Delhaize USA which owns leading supermarket brands Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Giant Food, and Food Lion has confirmed having its data compromised in a November cyberattack after the INC ransomware operation claimed that the incident led to the theft of 6 TB of information, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.Investigation into the extent of the data breach is still being conducted alongside third-party cybersecurity experts, according to Ahold Delhaize, which noted that the incident had been mitigated but did not acknowledge INC ransomware's assertions. "If we determine that personal data was impacted, we will notify affected individuals as appropriate. In addition, we have notified and updated law enforcement," said Ahold Delhaize. Aside from Ahold Delhaize, INC ransomware which SentinelOne reported to have emerged nearly two years ago has also taken credit for attacks against the State Bar of Texas, Michigan-based McLaren Health Care, and Xerox.