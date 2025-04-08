Third-party ransomware attack jeopardizes DBS Group, Bank of China Singapore data

Major Singaporean consumer bank DBS Group and Bank of China's Singapore branch may have had data from over 11,000 individuals cumulatively compromised following a ransomware intrusion against data vendor Toppan Next Tech, according to Reuters

Nearly 8,200 DBS customers, most of whom are served by its trading platform DBS Vickers, had their names, postal addresses, and equity details exposed by the incident, which did not affect bank systems and customer deposits, said DBS, who has already notified customers from December to February regarding the attack. On the other hand, Bank of China Singapore said that the attack impacted nearly 3,000 clients' data, including names, addresses, and certain loan account numbers. Both DBS and Bank of China Singapore are already being assisted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in engaging with customers whose data had been accessed, as well as implementing additional security measures. Meanwhile, Toppan Next Tech and the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore have also been collaborating in investigations into the breach.